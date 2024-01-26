Liverpool have confirmed that Jurgen Klopp‘s assistants Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz will leave the club at the end of the season along with the manager.

Klopp will leave Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, and will be joined in departing by his two closest assistants.

Lijnders and Krawietz, the latter of whom has worked with Klopp since their time together at Mainz, have agreed to leave Anfield on the season’s conclusion.

Liverpool have explained that Lijnders, who has already taken in a brief spell in charge of NEC Nijmegen in his native Netherlands, will pursue a career as a manager.

Elite development coach Vitor Matos, who has served as a crucial link between the first team and the academy since his arrival in 2019, is also due to move on.

It remains to be seen whether any more of Klopp’s backroom staff, most of which he put together over the last eight-and-a-half years, are due to depart.

But it leaves Liverpool needing to make a host of appointments in crucial roles beyond that of the manager.

“People from my staff need to know early – and especially the club needs to know early and needs to plan,” Klopp told the club’s official website.

“You cannot plan anything and you cannot really start.

“You can do a lot of stuff with knowing it but not making it public, but the decisive things, a lot of things, you cannot do.

“That means the club needs time. Over the years my role was a pretty dominant one. It was not intentional, but it happened.”

Sporting director Jorg Schmadtke will see his short-term role with the club run its course in the summer, meaning owners Fenway Sports Group must establish an entirely new structure on and off the pitch.

The news means Liverpool have a maximum of 30 games remaining with Klopp and Co. in the dugout, inclusive of the upcoming Carabao Cup final.