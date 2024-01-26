Jurgen Klopp has sent a defiant message to supporters, in which he vowed to “squeeze everything” from the remainder of his time at the club.

The Liverpool boss made a shocking announcement on Friday morning in which he revealed this season will be his last on Merseyside.

It will bring an end to his extraordinary stay at Anfield, in which he has lifted the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, a domestic cup double and more.

There is still business to attend to before he clears his desk, though, with the Reds still involved in four competitions between now and May.

Klopp insists he is ready to “squeeze everything” out of the final few months of his tenure, and has requested some big atmospheres in the coming months.

“I really would like you to accept the decision. That would be nice,” the manager told the club’s official website after his announcement.

“And then if I can ask for one more thing, after telling you don’t sing my song too early, after telling you be loud in the stadium, stuff like this, if I could ask you for one more thing it would be: don’t make these games about me, because there’s no need.

“The only thing I always wanted was the full support for the team, it’s not for me. I know about our relationship, I don’t need any kind of proof.

“We will have a moment, maybe the last matchday here or somewhere else – I mean in other countries or other competitions.

“There’s enough time to do these kinds of things. Let’s now really go for it. The outside world want to use this decision, laugh about it, want to disturb us. We are Liverpool, we went through harder things together.

“And you went through harder things before me. Let’s make a strength of it. That would be really cool.

“Let’s squeeze everything out of this season and have another thing to smile about when we look back in the future. Thank you.”

There are still potentially another 30 games with Klopp in the hot seat before he waves goodbye to the Kop.

This is made up of 17 league games, the League Cup final and a further 12 should the Reds go all the way in the Europa League and FA Cup.

Plenty of work remains in this era of the football club, and there can still be a number of glorious days before the manager’s race is run.