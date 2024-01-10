★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 10, 2024: Liverpool's Curtis Jones shoots during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 1st Leg match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Fulham – Follow the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg here

Liverpool host Fulham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg this evening, as the Reds look to make it to Wembley once again. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff is at 8pm (UK), the referee is David Coote.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones; Elliott, Diaz, Jota

Subs: Alisson, Quansah, Beck, McConnell, Nyoni, Clark, Gordon, Gakpo, Nunez

Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez

Subs: Rodak, Tete, Ream, Lukic, Francois, Cairney, Wilson, Muniz, Vinicius

