Liverpool host Fulham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg this evening, as the Reds look to make it to Wembley once again. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff is at 8pm (UK), the referee is David Coote.

Tonight's blog is run by Henry Jackson

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones; Elliott, Diaz, Jota

Subs: Alisson, Quansah, Beck, McConnell, Nyoni, Clark, Gordon, Gakpo, Nunez

Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez

Subs: Rodak, Tete, Ream, Lukic, Francois, Cairney, Wilson, Muniz, Vinicius

Our coverage updates automatically below: