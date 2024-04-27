Liverpool are still without Diogo Jota for the trip to West Ham this weekend, but Jurgen Klopp is at least buoyed by the return of another striker.

The Reds were shocking at Goodison Park on Wednesday night, losing 2-0 in the Merseyside derby, and the season is fizzling out.

This weekend, Klopp’s side make the trip to West Ham for their latest Saturday lunchtime offering, in what could be another sticky fixture.

Liverpool aren’t helped by the fact that Jota is still unavailable for the London Stadium clash, with a muscle injury suffered at Fulham keeping him sidelined.

The Portuguese won’t be back until next month – hopefully in time for the home clash with Tottenham next Sunday.

Cody Gakpo is back, however, following the birth of his child.

Here’s who is available and who is set to miss out against West Ham:

Away from Jota, Liverpool also still have Conor Bradley unavailable because of an ankle injury, but his return isn’t too far away.

Nothing has changed regarding Joel Matip, Thiago and Ben Doak.

Following such a terrible performance at Everton, Klopp has to decide which players to stick with and who to leave out.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. West Ham

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Konate, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Jones, Endo, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Gravenberch, Bajcetic McConnell, Clark

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Danns