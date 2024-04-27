★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 21, 2024: Liverpool's substitutes Joe Gomez, Mohamed Salah, Kostas Tsimikas and Dominik Szoboszlai walk across the pitch before the FA Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage. Liverpool won 3-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool FC team news vs. West Ham – Injuries and available squad

Liverpool are still without Diogo Jota for the trip to West Ham this weekend, but Jurgen Klopp is at least buoyed by the return of another striker.

The Reds were shocking at Goodison Park on Wednesday night, losing 2-0 in the Merseyside derby, and the season is fizzling out.

This weekend, Klopp’s side make the trip to West Ham for their latest Saturday lunchtime offering, in what could be another sticky fixture.

Liverpool aren’t helped by the fact that Jota is still unavailable for the London Stadium clash, with a muscle injury suffered at Fulham keeping him sidelined.

The Portuguese won’t be back until next month – hopefully in time for the home clash with Tottenham next Sunday.

Cody Gakpo is back, however, following the birth of his child.

Here’s who is available and who is set to miss out against West Ham:

Away from Jota, Liverpool also still have Conor Bradley unavailable because of an ankle injury, but his return isn’t too far away.

Nothing has changed regarding Joel Matip, Thiago and Ben Doak.

Following such a terrible performance at Everton, Klopp has to decide which players to stick with and who to leave out.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. West Ham

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, April 4, 2024: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo (C) celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Sheffield United FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Konate, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Jones, Endo, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Gravenberch, Bajcetic McConnell, Clark

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Danns

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024