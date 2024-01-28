Liverpool host Championship side Norwich in the FA Cup fourth round this afternoon, Jurgen Klopp‘s first game since announcing his departure. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff is at 2.30pm (UK), the referee is Sam Barrott.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Quansah, Gomez; McConnell, Gravenberch, Jones; Gakpo, Jota, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Beck, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Clark, Diaz

Norwich: Long; Stacey, Hanley, Gibson, McCallum; McLean, Nunez; Fassnacht, Sara, Hernandez; Barnes

Subs: Gunn, Ansen, Giannoulis, Fisher, Gibbs, Sorensen, Sainz, Placheta, Idah

Our coverage updates automatically below: