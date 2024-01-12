With Andy Robertson‘s return growing closer, Liverpool’s young left-back Luke Chambers has joined a League One team on loan until the end of the season.

Chambers has been confirmed to be joining Wigan Athletic on loan until the end of the season, having played four times for Liverpool’s first team this campaign.

Two of those four appearances came in the Europa League at home against Toulouse and away at Union SG, which Liverpool won 5-1 and lost 2-1 respectively.

This has been Chambers’ most successful season to date, and the loan isn’t necessarily a sign of regression; Harvey Elliott and Conor Bradley have both benefitted from spells away in recent years.

Wigan is close enough that he could even still live at home during his time with the Latics, who currently sit 18th in League One.

Chambers could go straight into the team at left-back, as manager Shaun Maloney has recently been forced to use the former England youth international, Steven Sessegnon, who is a right-back by trade.

He has a brilliant left foot on him that has seen him consistently be a dangerous weapon for Liverpool’s academy sides in recent years.

Maloney said: “He’s a really good player, who would add a lot of competition in that left-back position.

“At the moment, we’re really reliant on Sess (Sessegnon) and Sean Clare in those full-back areas, but I want competition, I want two players for every position.”

The club will be hoping his loan spell is more successful than the one James Balagizi endured, the midfielder finding himself out of the picture at Wigan this season, making just seven appearances before being recalled in January.

Chambers has been consistently a part of the Reds’ first-team setup this season, so some may find it surprising he is going out on loan now, especially with Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas currently out.

That could perhaps be explained, though, by the recall of Owen Beck from Dundee.

The 21-year-old has been on loan in the Scottish Premiership and impressed massively, playing almost every single match at left-back.

With more experience, Klopp could see him as a better option to rotate with Joe Gomez until Liverpool’s usual left-backs.

The latest update we had on the pair was from Pep Lijnders, who said: “Hopefully both of them – Robbo and Kostas – will be back at the end of this month to train with the team.”

Good luck for your time at Wigan, Luke!