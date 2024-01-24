Liverpool midfielder James Balagizi has joined Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock on loan for the rest of the season, after his early recall from Wigan.

Balagizi failed to settle in League One in the first half of the season, which led to his recall to Merseyside this month after just seven appearances.

But the 20-year-old, whose time at the DW was hampered by injury, has not stayed in Liverpool for long, as he makes the move to Scotland.

The club have confirmed that Balagizi will spend the remainder of the campaign with Kilmarnock, who are currently fourth in the table.

His move to Kilmarnock follows a successful stint there for Luke Chambers last season, paving the way for the left-back to make his first-team debut this term before, ironically, heading to Wigan in January.

The hope will be that Balagizi enjoys regular game time under Derek McInnes, who has seen key midfielders Brad Lyons and Kyle Magennis sidelined through serious injury.

It is the third loan of the youngster’s career, having impressed with Crawley last season only to see that cut short due to injury.

A talented midfielder who can also play in a variety of roles in attack, Balagizi is arguably at his best in a box-to-box role, though he caught the eye as a No. 6 at Crawley.

He has on a number of occasions been close to a breakthrough into Jurgen Klopp‘s squad at Liverpool, but each time has seen injury scupper his chances.

Joining Kilmarnock for the next four-and-a-half months could give Balagizi the opportunity to make up for lost time.

All the best, Bala!