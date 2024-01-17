Though Liverpool recalled left-back Owen Beck from a successful loan at Dundee to rejoin the first-team squad, the youngster could still leave again this month.

There was some surprise when Beck was recalled from his time in Scotland, having enjoyed a blossoming start to life on loan with Dundee.

Amid injuries to Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, though, the decision was made for the 21-year-old to return as part of Jurgen Klopp‘s first-team squad.

But so far, Beck has only made the bench for one of a possible three games since rejoining Liverpool, failing to make it onto the pitch in the Carabao Cup clash with Fulham.

His recall saw enquiries made by both Celtic and Rangers, but the Glasgow clubs were both rebuffed, with Beck required as cover for Joe Gomez.

With Robertson and Tsimikas nearing their comebacks, though, there is still a chance that the Welshman is allowed to depart again this January.

According to Football London, Celtic are “still keen” on a transfer, having monitored his progress “since around October” as he made a bright start with Dundee.

The Athletic had previously reported that Celtic wanted Beck on a permanent transfer to bolster Brendan Rodgers’ left-hand side.

Any deal will need to wait until later in the transfer window, however, as Klopp “wants to keep hold of the player while he’s short.”

If progress continues with his two specialist senior left-backs as expected, the Liverpool manager would almost certainly be open to another move for Beck.

Whether that will see Liverpool agree a sale, though, remains to be seen, with it explained that a loan to an English club may be preferred.

There is still plenty of time for things to change, and if Beck makes a first-team appearance for the Reds between now and the end of January, he will be ineligible to play for a third club this season.