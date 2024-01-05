★ PREMIUM
Liverpool fans avoid “tribalism” after VAR farce with Dominic Calvert-Lewin red card

There was controversy in the first of the FA Cup third-round fixtures on Thursday, when our blue neighbours were reduced to 10 men in disputable circumstances.

Everton were forced to hang on for a 0-0 draw away to Crystal Palace and earn themselves a replay, despite losing striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin to a red card with 10 minutes of normal time left on the clock.

Calvert-Lewin challenged former Reds full-back Nathaniel Clyne for the ball in the second half, clipping the defender’s leg on the way through.

While the tackle initially went unpunished, VAR later deemed it to have been a dangerous one as slow-motion footage showed that the No. 9’s studs were showing.

Such misfortune is always greeted warmly by Liverpool supporters, but even they were willing to admit that the dismissal was harsh given the minimal contact between the two players.

Let’s take a look at some of the reaction to a contentious decision at Selhurst Park.

 

Here’s how the media responded to the incident…







 

Reds siding with Blues, that’s when you know things need to change…











While it is easy to enjoy the debacle, Liverpool fans quite rightly pointed out after the VAR mistake at Tottenham back in September that setting tribalism to one side is the best method to elicit change.

Refereeing standards have been severely scrutinised at various points this season, with the introduction of technology seemingly not doing its job in eliminating errors.

Everton will have the opportunity to rectify the mishap in a replay later this month, but many clubs are not fortunate enough to get that chance.

Let’s see if the latest misdemeanour is enough to prompt the PGMOL into making some improvements. We’re not holding our breath!

