Liverpool are keeping tabs on Sporting CP’s Ousmane Diomande as they consider defensive reinforcements this summer.

The 20-year-old has already clocked up 38 appearances for the Portuguese giants since making a €12.5 million move from Danish outfit Midtjylland last January.

And This Is Anfield understands he is come onto the radar of the Reds’ recruitment staff as a result.

Liverpool could be in the market for defensive reinforcements this summer as they prepare for the departure of Joel Matip.

The 32-year-old, who is currently recovering from a serious knee ligament injury, is out of contract at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp will feel he has enough options at centre-back regardless following the emergence of Jarell Quansah.

The manager’s options at the heart of defence may also have been bolstered by another prospect in Conor Bradley, whose use at right-back could allow Joe Gomez to return to his preferred position on a full-time basis.

As they do their due diligence ahead of making that big decision, Liverpool are keeping an eye on a number of talented centre-backs, with Diomande among them.

Lille’s teenage defender Leny Yoro has also been linked with a move to Anfield of late.

Diomande has a chance to add to his burgeoning reputation this month as he represents Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations.

He played 77 minutes of his nation’s opener on Saturday, a 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau.