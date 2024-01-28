Liverpool must first overcome Norwich, and if they do they will face Watford OR Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup after the draw took place on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds are in the midst of facing David Wagner’s Norwich for a place in the last 16 of the competition, one the squad will be hell bent on winning again following Jurgen Klopp‘s news.

Anfield has been in fine voice on Sunday to push the team through, the first match since the manager announced he will leave at the end of the season.

And should Liverpool beat the Championship side, they will meet the winner of Watford vs. Southampton in the next round – a tie that will go to a replay after a 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road.

When is the fifth round?

Liverpool would play at home against one of Watford OR Southampton, and the tie is scheduled for Wednesday, February 28.

The cup tie would come merely days after the League Cup final (February 25) and a handful of days before the Reds’ Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest (March 2).

The last time Liverpool made it this far in the competition, Klopp and his side went on to lift the trophy during a quadruple-chasing campaign – we wouldn’t mind the same again, but this time with a slightly different (read: better) ending!

2023/24 FA Cup schedule

Last-16: February 27 / 28

Quarter-finals: March 16 / 17

Semi-finals: April 20 / 21

Final: Saturday, May 25