Liverpool have been credited with interest in a young Club Bruges winger, but any deal would rely on talks breaking down with Brentford.

It has been a relatively quiet January transfer window across the Premier League, with most clubs seemingly perturbed by the threat of Financial Fair Play.

Everton have already been deducted 10 points for breaches and face the prospect of further punishment along with Nottingham Forest and Man City.

The Reds look extremely unlikely to conduct any business between now and Thursday’s deadline, but one teenager appears to have piqued the club’s interest.

Antonio Nusa is reported by The Athletic to be ‘liked’ by Liverpool, with David Ornstein insisting his proposed move to Brentford is still “not done.”

The 18-year-old is the subject of an agreement between Thomas Frank’s side and Club Bruges, but the Reds are said to have joined the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea and Newcastle in waiting in the wings.

Ornstein wrote in his latest transfer guide: “Brentford have reached an agreement with Club Bruges to sign coveted winger Antonio Nusa. They are now working to finalise the 18-year-old’s proposed transfer, but at this stage, it is not done.

“Until the ink is dry, nothing counts — especially when Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have also been pushing.

“Newcastle are admirers but already have two left-wingers and Liverpool like him but cannot do anything until there is clarity over their new manager and sporting director.”

The potential deal to take the Norwegian to the Gtech Community Stadium is said to be worth around £25 million, and he has four goals and three assists to his name so far in this campaign.

This includes a goal and an assist in just 23 minutes from the bench as his side saw off Charleroi prior to picking up a back injury in September.

The next steps for the football club are somewhat uncertain following the news that Jurgen Klopp will depart Anfield this summer.

It leaves any potential transfer plans in limbo to a certain extent, but any move for Musa would have been more likely to have come at the end of 2023/24 regardless of the managerial situation.

Sporting director Jorg Schmadtke is also set to follow Klopp out of the exit door ahead of next season, leaving plenty of recruitment work to be done before a firm transfer plan can be formulated.

Should the Bees fail to get the deal over the line before the end of the month, it appears there are no shortage of Premier League clubs willing to move in for the winger.

Liverpool may be one of them, but it looks as though there are still plenty of obstacles in the way before that can become a realistic prospect.