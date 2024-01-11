Conor Bradley was a star performer for Liverpool in their 2-1 victory over Fulham on Wednesday night, but Curtis Jones was also superb once again.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side came from behind at Anfield to overcome the Cottagers in their Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg clash, with Willian’s strike stunning the home side before half-time.

Jones made it 1-1 with a deflected long-range effort to ease the nerves, and Cody Gakpo steered home a great finish to give Liverpool the lead.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, the Evening Standard, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Bradley (8.0) was thrown into the starting lineup with Trent Alexander-Arnold out injured, and he stood out as Liverpool’s best player.

The 20-year-old looked so at home at right-back all evening, defending well and providing attacking thrust, and he looks like a good squad option.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle described it as a “very encouraging” performance by Bradley, saying he “roused the crowd with tackles on Robinson and Willian.”

TIA’s Mark Delgado gave him a nine-out-of-10 rating, claiming he “got forward fearlessly” and was “never afraid to take on his man.”

Jones (7.6) got the second-highest overall rating, as his influence continues to grow in the midfield this season.

Incredibly, FotMob pointed out that the young Scouser completed 47 out of 48 passes – a tally of 98 percent – as well as making six recoveries.

Jones showed “plenty of industry and no shortage of inspiration,” according to Delgado, who added that he attempted to “raise the tempo whenever possible.”

Ibrahima Konate (7.1) and Diogo Jota (7.1) shared the joint-third best score, playing important roles in the win.

Dom Smith of the Evening Standard felt Konate was “the more composed of Liverpool’s two central defenders,” while Doyle was impressed with how Jota “started to find openings” after the break.

Ryan Gravenberch (5.7) was disappointing, barring one good dribble and shot, and it was no surprise that he got the worst rating.