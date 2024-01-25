Liverpool made it to Wembley after a 1-1 draw away to Fulham on Wednesday night, as the media hailed yet another night that saw the Reds get the job done.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side were made to work for it in the end at Craven Cottage, despite dominating much of proceedings, but they did all they needed to.

Luis Diaz put Liverpool 1-0 up on the night with a deflected strike – they went 3-1 up on aggregate – but Issa Diop’s goal gave Fulham hope late in the day.

The Merseysiders saw the game out impressively, however, and they now have a League Cup final against Chelsea to look forward to next month.

Here’s how the media reacted as Liverpool reached ‘Anfield South’ yet again.

This was another night that showed the Reds’ ability to get the job done…

Writing on X, David Lynch lauded Liverpool’s mentality, which seems to be coming to the fore at the perfect time:

“Fulham were always going to throw everything at it late on and they succeeded in making it nervy, but Liverpool just always have an answer at the moment, no matter who is on the pitch. “Another trip to Wembley awaits.”

The Daily Mail‘s Riath Al-Samarrai was another who focused on the Reds’ gritty side:

“In a season of great beauty, sometimes a bit of grit is worth its weight in silver. For Jurgen Klopp, a 10th cup final in nine seasons at Liverpool was hard won and secured to a feeling of relief last night. “Make no mistake, this was a tough evening on the banks of the Thames and the sort of semi-final, against the sort of opposition, that simply refused to die. And great credit to Fulham for that. […] “Here’s the thing with Liverpool, or rather Liverpool 2.0, if we recognise that Klopp has orchestrated an excellent remodelling of his squad: they’re tough. They are resilient. They can dance and they can punch.”

The Independent‘s Karl Matchett felt Liverpool’s class over two legs would always prove pivotal:

“For the Reds, their place in the Carabao Cup final comes courtesy of a second-leg 1-1 draw at Fulham, yielding a 3-2 aggregate scoreline. “Because that’s what Fulham were up against here: not just a team of the calibre of Liverpool, but also the odds and the structure of this very competition. “Even if underdogs, mid-table Premier League teams or indeed lower-league sides – see Middlesbrough – reach this stage, the last four, there’s an altogether different obstacle to overcome. “Competing with the top-flight’s finest is tough enough, but teams can of course do so. Across 90 minutes, at least. But the more often you have to face them, the less likely it is you prevail on multiple occasions.”

It was hard not to focus on certain individuals…

On X, Steele was full of praise for Joe Gomez, who really has been exceptional of late:

“Joe Gomez has played 90 minutes in all of Liverpool’s games in 2024. Continually been asked to go to the well, continually delivered. “Hasn’t put a foot wrong at right back, centre back or left back this season. Deserves all the praise he gets.”

Virgil van Dijk made more clearances than any other player against Fulham (8) and won 100% of his five aerial duels. A monster in the air. ??#FULLIV pic.twitter.com/2AY7PYUp8i — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) January 24, 2024

Speaking to the media after the game, Klopp paid special attention to the excellent Diaz:

“He’s a fantastic player, absolutely fantastic. I wish he would have set up the second. Playing wise, what a boy – the speed, power, technique he can generate. “I’m really happy. I liked Darwin’s performance today as well. To defend he is a nightmare.”

What a stunning season this could be at Anfield…

Jason Burt of the Telegraph talked up the Reds’ hopes of achieving something remarkable this season:

“Could this even be the year of the quadruple by stealth from Liverpool? “Evidently there is a long way to go and such claims are foolishly premature but they will arrive at next month’s Carabao Cup Final as undoubted favourites, facing Chelsea and having defeated Fulham over two close legs, and are alive in their two other cup competitions. […] “Considering the problems of the last campaign, when they were struggling and confined to the margins, it felt, under City’s utter, relentless dominance it has been an astonishing turnaround.”

Emlyn Begley of BBC Sport talked up a potential domestic treble happening, with their depth shining through so much:

“Liverpool are into a record 14th League Cup final and only 90 minutes away from getting back to lifting silverware after a trophyless 2022-23. “Jurgen Klopp has built an excellent new-look team, and the Premier League leaders’ hopes of a domestic treble go on. They have only lost once domestically all season, at Tottenham in the Premier League on 30 September. “They have strength in depth too, making 191 changes to their starting 11 in all competitions this season, 56 more than any other Premier League club.”

Finally, the Mirror‘s Tom Victor is already looking ahead to the clash with Chelsea: