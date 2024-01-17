Liverpool to play Norwich City in FA Cup fourth round

Liverpool will play Championship side Norwich City in the FA Cup, after the Canaries saw off Bristol Rovers in their third round replay on Wednesday night.

It means a reunion for Jurgen Klopp and David Wagner at Anfield a week on Sunday.

Anfield will host the tie on Sunday, January 28, with the 2.30pm kickoff broadcast on ITV in the UK.

Norwich are currently 11th in the Championship but results have been improving of late, drawing with Southampton and beating Hull City since the turn of the year.

Jonathan Rowe is their top scorer, enjoying a breakthrough season in which the 20-year-old has been linked with Tottenham and Aston Villa.

Also in Wagner’s squad are the likes of Ashley Barnes, Shane Duffy and Ben Gibson, who all have previous Premier League experience.

Liverpool’s recent record against Norwich is very favourable, with Klopp winning all seven of his games against the Canaries since taking charge in 2015.

That includes the 2-1 win in the fifth round of the FA Cup on the way to lifting the trophy in 2022.

The tie arrives three days before Chelsea visit Anfield in the Premier League (January 31).