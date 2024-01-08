Liverpool have been drawn to play either Norwich City or Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup fourth round, which takes place later this month.

The Reds were in the hat for Monday night’s draw after impressively beating Arsenal 2-0 on Sunday despite having 11 players unavailable.

Championship Norwich drew 1-1 with League One Bristol Rovers in their FA Cup third round tie, requiring a replay next week.

The fourth round fixture will take place at Anfield on the weekend of January 27/28, with confirmation of the date later this week after TV selections have been made.

For Liverpool, the game arrives a few days after the League Cup semi-final second leg at Fulham (Jan 24), and before the visit of Chelsea to Anfield (Jan 31), making for a busy week for Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

The FA Cup tie will be Liverpool’s 34th game of the season, having played every match possible so far; are we in for another quadruple-chasing, 63-game campaign?!

Liverpool exited the FA Cup at the fourth round last season, away to Brighton, but won the competition a year earlier in 2022.

The Reds haven’t faced Bristol Rovers in over 30 years, the last encounter also being a fourth round tie back in 1992.

The last game against Norwich was also in the FA Cup, in the fifth round in 2022, en-route to winning the trophy.

Norwich are currently managed by Jurgen Klopp‘s best friend, David Wagner, and are 13th in the Championship.

Bristol Rovers are 10th in League One.

In other fixtures, Man City were handed a trip to Tottenham, Chelsea face Aston Villa, and Fulham host Newcastle.

Full FA Cup Fourth Round Draw

Watford vs Southampton

Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham

Bournemouth vs Swansea City

West Brom vs Brentford or Wolves

West Ham or Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest or Blackpool

Leicester City vs Hull City or Birmingham City

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United

Liverpool vs Norwich City or Bristol Rovers

Tottenham vs Manchester City

Leeds vs Plymouth Argyle

Crystal Palace or Everton vs Luton or Bolton

Newport County or Eastleigh vs Wigan vs Man Utd

Sheffield United vs Brighton

Fulham vs Newcastle