Liverpool winger Harvey Blair is among the young players expected to leave the club on loan this month, with clubs in England, Denmark and Belgium interested.

Blair saw a temporary switch fall apart in the summer after a long-term injury thwarted interest from Reading, Portsmouth, Burton Albion, Leyton Orient, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

But having recovered and so far made two appearances for Liverpool U21s this season, the 20-year-old is likely to depart in January.

According to the Mail‘s Lewis Steele, League One side Blackpool are “very keen” to sign Blair on a half-season deal.

Neil Critchley‘s side are said to have been “monitoring Blair for some time,” though they are not alone in their interest this month, with Leyton Orient and Reading still tracking the youngster.

Steele adds that clubs in both Denmark and Belgium are also “keeping tabs” on a player who made his surprise debut for the first team in a 2-0 victory over Preston in the Carabao Cup fourth round in 2021.

Despite starting that tie and playing 55 minutes, Blair has not added to his tally of senior appearances, and in truth has rarely trained with Jurgen Klopp‘s squad either.

Blair will not be the only Liverpool player to leave on loan in January, with This Is Anfield‘s David Lynch reporting that Fabio Carvalho is close to joining Hull City.

Carvalho is among four loanees to have been recalled, with Owen Beck, Rhys Williams and James Balagizi also brought back while Nat Phillips saw his terms expire at Celtic.

There is speculation over a recall for Calvin Ramsay, too, with the right-back having been left out of the squad entirely for the last six games at Preston.

Jakub Ojrzynski’s spot at Den Bosch could also come into question, with the Dutch second-tier side signing West Ham goalkeeper Krisztian Hegyi on loan on Monday, presumably to take Ojrzynski’s place as backup to Joey Roggeveen.

Liverpool are considering whether to retain Phillips for the rest of the campaign, while Beck is expected to stay as left-back cover.

Williams is almost certain to leave on loan again, however, while Luke Chambers, Tom Hill, Melkamu Frauendorf, Vitezslav Jaros and Paul Glatzel could all feasibly join new clubs too.