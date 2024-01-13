Liverpool scored a contender for goal of the season as one player was compared to Curtis Jones, in a comfortable win for the under-18s.

Liverpool U18s 3-1 Stoke City U18s

U18 Premier League (12), AXA Training Centre

January 13, 2023

Goals: Agina (og.) 23′, Pennington 49′, Laffey 87; Nzau 43′

Despite losing their top scorer, Jayden Danns, to the under-21s, Liverpool U18s swept Stoke aside for their first win of 2024.

The Reds’ side featured six changes from their FA Youth Cup win over Fleetwood, as Marc Bridge-Wilkinson switched to a back four of Lucas Pitt, Francis Gyimah, Wellity Lucky and Luca Furnell-Gill.

It was the forwards who stole the show, though, with Keyrol Figueroa, Cody Pennington and Kieran Morrison taking on the mantle in Danns’ absence brilliantly.

Liverpool’s opener came when Morrison played a great pass in behind for Pitt, who put a low cross into the six-yard box.

This put defender Syd Agina under pressure, and prompted him to accidentally turn the ball into his own goal from close range.

The match didn’t all go Liverpool’s way, however, and they went in level at half time due to Pedro Nzau who nodded in a corner that looped over goalkeeper Kornel Misciur’s head.

It wasn’t long before Liverpool regained the lead, and they did so thanks to a contender for goal of the season. This was the true definition of a team goal, finished by a couple of moments of individual magic.

The team move. The finish. ??? pic.twitter.com/CEPEguZSd6 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 13, 2024

Building from the ‘keeper, the Reds played the ball through midfield beautifully before Morrison showed his skill, producing multiple step overs.

He then passed inside towards Pennington who, after Figueroa had dummied the ball, curled the ball first time into the top corner from outside the box,

Michael Laffey sealed Liverpool’s win late on, with a deserved goal to cap a display in which he was constantly involved in putting the Reds on the front foot.

On the day, it was Morrison who stole the most plaudits, with commentators Steve Hunter and Paul Dalglish even comparing him to Jones, who also came through the academy.

Kieran Morrison looks nailed on for the first team at some point. Great technical ability, great attitude, works hard. Feels like it would take very hard lines for him not to make it. — Mark Ballard #MakeVotesMatter (@MarkBallard4) January 13, 2024

I was watching the clip from club website of the second goal and my first thought was he looks just like Curtis — Ai Leen_L ??? (@TheAiLeen_L) January 13, 2024

Victory for Liverpool U18s at Kirkby, 3-1 against Stoke. An own goal, a Cody Pennington stunner and a late strike from skipper Mick Laffey did the business for Marc Bridge-Wilkinson's side, for whom Kieran Morrison was outstanding.#LFC ? — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 13, 2024

Next up is an FA Youth Cup fourth round tie against Arsenal, on Saturday evening in Kirkby. It will be a tougher test, but some of Wilkinson’s regulars will be back for that one.

Liverpool U18s: Misciur; Pitt, Gyimah (Evers, 90+1), Lucky, Furnell-Gill; Trueman, Laffey, Pennington; Sonni-Lambi, Figueroa, Morrison

Subs not used: Morana, Kelly, Enahoro-Marcus, Airoboma

Next Match: Arsenal (H) – FA Youth Cup – January 20, 5.30pm (GMT)