Liverpool have already brought five players back from their loan clubs this January, with Preston manager Ryan Lowe admitting Calvin Ramsay could follow.

Sent to Preston to put a frustrating first year at Anfield behind him, Ramsay has unfortunately endured another season to forget so far.

The 20-year-old arrived at the Championship club short of fitness before picking up a troubling injury, and after featuring twice as November turned to December, illness has seen him lose his place.

Ramsay has therefore made just two appearances for Preston, making the matchday squad once more, and he has been left out for the last five games despite being fit.

Speaking ahead of his side’s FA Cup clash with Chelsea, Lowe was asked if Ramsay could follow Fabio Carvalho, Owen Beck, Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams and James Balagizi in returning to Liverpool.

“Well, there is a possibility with everything,” he admitted.

“Again, you look at him not playing enough games; he wanted to come here and play and force his way in – which is why we signed him, to compete with Pottsy.

“The injury set him back, then he played and then Covid set him back.

“He’s now finding himself out of the squad, but there is a possibility with everything. We will do what is best for us and the player as well.”

As Lowe explained, Ramsay has found it impossible to shift first-choice right wing-back Brad Potts from the starting lineup, which is unsurprising given the latter is a Preston player.

Only centre-back Liam Lindsay and goalkeeper Freddie Woodman have played more minutes for North End this season than Potts, while Ramsay has played fewer minutes than all but the long-term injured Emil Riis and ex-Liverpool striker Layton Stewart.

“Calvin has got the opportunity every day, like most players, to get back into the squad,” Lowe continued.

“I had a brief chat with him the other day about it and he’s obviously disappointed he is not in and around the squad – because he feels he can help and get into the team.

“The problem he has got is that we’ve got someone like Brad Potts, who has been one of our most outstanding performers since I came through the door.”

He added: “He’s just a little bit unfortunate.

“I think the Covid thing really has set him back, because the squad we’ve had from then has been the squad more or less.

“But yeah, he’s definitely available for selection if needed.”