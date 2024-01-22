Mohamed Salah‘s agent has issued an injury update on the Egyptian, revealing his issue is “more serious than first thought.”

When it was confirmed that Salah would return to Merseyside to recover from his hamstring injury, sustained on Thursday night at the Africa Cup of Nations, fans were upbeat about how quickly he might return.

Supporters, of Egypt in particular, have now been dealt a blow, with Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, issuing some bad news.

He wrote on Twitter: “Mohamed’s injury is more serious than first thought and he will be out for 21-28 days, and not two games [as claimed by the Egyptian FA].”

— Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) January 22, 2024

This would see him miss three to four weeks and only possibly return if Egypt were to reach the final.

The agent added that “his best chance at participating in the current AFCON is by undergoing intensive rehabilitation in the UK and rejoining the team as soon as he is fit.”

It isn’t good news for Egypt fans, but it may not make a massive difference to Liverpool. At the very earliest, he will return against Burnley on February 10.

This feels unlikely, though, unless his recovery is faster than first thought because of the attention he receives on Merseyside.

Salah is known as one of the least injury prone players Liverpool have had in modern times. Incredibly, it could equal the longest lay-off of his career.

Previously, his longest spell on the sidelines was 28 days, due to an ankle injury while he was at AS Roma in 2015.

Jurgen Klopp and the team will have prepped in advance for his absence until the final, and will have a plan for the coming weeks.

Salah is now ruled out of Liverpool games against Fulham (League Cup), Norwich (FA Cup), Chelsea and Arsenal.

The earliest Salah could return for Liverpool if Egypt don’t progress is Burnley (H) on February 10.

Otherwise, Brentford (A) on February 17, which is after the AFCON final regardless.

Should Salah and Egypt not make the final, they will get another chance when the tournament takes place again in 2025.

On that occasion, the tournament will be hosted by Morocco and, thankfully, isn’t scheduled to clash with the European season.