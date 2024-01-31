Liverpool’s positive injury news is continuing, with Mohamed Salah training on grass as he works his way back from his hamstring injury.

The Egyptian picked up the issue while competing at the Africa Cup of Nations with his country, with his agent later indicating that he would be unable to feature again until the final of the competition.

He was forced to withdraw from his side’s 2-2 draw with Ghana in Group B, with Egypt suggesting that he would be out of action for three to four weeks.

With Egypt having since been knocked out at the last 16 stage, Salah has been able to continue his recovery on Merseyside and focus on making a return for his club.

Liverpool’s No. 11 has now indicated that the process is heading in the right direction, posting an image on his Twitter showing him running at the AXA Training Centre.

The club had also shared the post to their own account, with a simple but promising caption attached: “Recovery work continues for @MoSalah.”

Speaking ahead of Chelsea‘s visit to Anfield on Wednesday night, Jurgen Klopp reiterated that the injury “takes time” and that he is not likely to be in contention to face Burnley next weekend.

Based on the timelines set by Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, and Klopp’s own comments, a likely return date would appear to be the lunchtime trip to Brentford on February 17.

That would mean the Reds would be without their talismanic winger for just three more games, by which point Wataru Endo will have also returned from the Asian Cup – even if his Japan side go all the way to the final.

Liverpool welcomed back Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Dominik Szoboszlai from injury against Norwich, and the additions of Endo and Salah would provide another significant boost.

The Reds remain competitive on all four fronts, but have the potential for 29 more fixtures between now and the day the manager waves goodbye at the end of the season.

Salah is still comfortably the club’s top scorer so far in 2023/24 with 18 goals in all competitions, and will almost certainly extend his six-year run of notching at least 20 goals every season since joining the club.