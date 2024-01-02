Jurgen Klopp was given quite the scare after he lost his wedding ring on the pitch when celebrating Liverpool’s win, but he has a new hero and a special privilege for who found it.

Anfield was lively at full-time after the Reds clinched a 4-2 win over Newcastle, with the manager joining in on the celebrations as he made sure to applaud all four stands.

However, he was quickly given a scare as he realised after pumping his arms in the direction of the Anfield Road End that he was no longer wearing his wedding ring.

He quickly began his search on the pitch and enlisted the help of a steward before the cameraman and his assistant approached, and that is when Klopp’s panic ended with his wedding ring safely found.

It meant the boss had his new “hero” on the first day of 2024, and Klopp even went as far as saying this particular cameraman now has the freedom to get up close – a big privilege, we know how much Klopp dislikes it!

“It’s here again (shows off his wedding ring). I’m not into jewellery but this is the one ring I cannot live without,” Klopp told beIN SPORTS post-match.

“And the cameraman who found it is my hero. I say, you are my New Year hero for 2024.

“And from now on, if he wants to have my full face [in front of the camera], he can have it!”

That’s quite the gift!

"It was a counter-pressing DEMONSTRATION" Jurgen Klopp calls the performance tonight 'special' and calls the cameraman who found his wedding ring his hero!#beINPL #LFC #NUFC @zmansour75 pic.twitter.com/e68nIo5Eud — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) January 1, 2024

Although, it was not the first time the manager has lost his wedding ring. He later explained: “I lost it once and I needed a professional diver because I lost it in the sea.

“From time to time [it happens] when I lose one or two kilos. I was too lively, and I lost it and I had a massive shock.

“The cameraman annoyed me quite a few times this season but now he has a lot of shots free because that was really important.”