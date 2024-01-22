There was plenty going on as Liverpool romped to a 4-0 win over Bournemouth in stormy conditions, so we’ve put together a list of things you may have missed.

Liverpool scored four second-half goals to sweep Bournemouth aside on a memorable away day on the south coast. Darwin Nunez was on fire, as was Diogo Jota, and both got one over on the home fans in different ways.

Jurgen Klopp was also feeling refreshed after a well-needed short holiday in Dubai, in which the only contact he had with anyone from Liverpool was with Pep Lijnders.

Here are four things we spotted, that you may have missed from Liverpool’s 4-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth.

A new celebration

No idea what this celebration was between Nunez and Macca but I enjoyed it ?? pic.twitter.com/ofaxR3MBa8 — Chloe bloxam (@ChloeBloxam) January 21, 2024

We’re not sure this will last as long as some of football’s most iconic goal celebrations, but we’re here for it!

Chloe Bloxam’s video shows Alexis Mac Allister appearing to pour a drink before handing it to Nunez, who pretends to sip the imaginary beverage and gives the concoction a thumbs up.

As long as the boys are happy in victory, that’s all that matters! After all, it is these sorts of eccentricities that supporters seem to love about Nunez.

Selfies with Klopp

Jurgen taking selfies with the fans ? pic.twitter.com/jNuCbIXxdU — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 21, 2024

This mother and young daughter got lucky as Klopp took time from a busy matchday schedule to take a quick photo with the pair.

The girl was holding a Liverpool shirt, owing to the Reds’ popularity across the country, not just on Merseyside.

It is a memory neither parent or child will forget in a hurry!

Jota has the last laugh

The forward’s deadly finishing was on display at the Vitality Stadium, scoring twice to sink an in-form Bournemouth side.

For his second goal, however, the home fans thought they had gotten away with one as they jeered the Portuguese for scuffing a shot inside the box.

Little did they know that just moments later he would smash the ball into the bottom corner, to the amusement and joy of the Liverpool supporters.

It was a moment that had echoes of Luis Suarez’s humiliation of Norwich fans in September, 2012. Here’s the goal, in case you need reminding:

My favourite Luis Suarez goal (ever)

Norwich fans give him stick.

Steals the ball. Cheeky megs. Outside of foot, curling goal.

Magic. pic.twitter.com/y7WTTQlnkZ — Flanallana (@Flanallana) August 17, 2017

A sh*t Andy Carroll

It is fair to say this is once again an example of Liverpool fans having the last laugh, as they sang Bournemouth‘s chant back to mock the home supporters’ early claims Nunez “is just a sh*t Andy Carroll.”

We hear it every week from opposition supporters, and each time it is as funny as the last – not very.

Bournemouth fans got a taste of their own medicine, though, as Nunez’s brace induced a sarcastic rousing of the song from the away end, before the travelling Kopites went back to their usual ‘Nunez, Nunez, Nunez’ chant.

I wonder if this will make any other sets of supporters think twice about making the Carroll joke – probably not, I’d suggest.