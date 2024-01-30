Owen Beck has rejoined Dundee on loan for the remainder of the season, having briefly returned to Liverpool from the Scottish club for the January window.

It was considered a surprise when Liverpool activated their recall clause and brought Beck back to Anfield at the start of the month.

The 21-year-old was flying in the Scotland, with two goals and two assists in 20 games for Dundee, but the decision was made in light of injuries to other left-backs.

But with Andy Robertson fit again and Kostas Tsimikas not far off, Beck has now rejoined the Scottish Premiership side for the rest of the campaign.

Beck made the trip back to Dundee on Monday, welcomed by supporters at the club’s Gardyne training ground, before finalising terms on a renewed deal.

It comes as the only possible move for the Welshman bar staying with Liverpool, as an appearance in the 4-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth blocked other suitors.

FIFA rules stipulate that players can be registered to three clubs in any one season, but can only play competitive games for a maximum of two.

With outings for both Dundee and Liverpool, that ruled out permanent interest from Celtic and Rangers, along with possible temporary moves to the likes of Coventry, Hull, Stoke and Millwall.

Rejoining Dundee seems a sensible choice, as Beck would be unlikely receive any more game time in Jurgen Klopp‘s first team.

Joe Gomez was firmly cemented as first-choice left-back in the absence of Robertson and Tsimikas, and there is cause to argue that, on form, he should remain in that role.

Beck can now look to pick up his place as a key man within Tony Docherty’s side, having played the full 90 minutes in every possible game during the first half of the season.

Docherty turned to attacker Dara Costelloe as his starting left wing-back throughout January, before switching to a flat back four with Burnley loanee Owen Dodgson at left-back in the most recent 4-1 win over Livingston.

But Beck’s return should restore order within the Dundee lineup, before a crucial summer for the youngster, who will undoubtedly attract wider interest.

Good luck, Owen!