After Sven-Goran Eriksson’s revelation that he had “always wished to be the manager of Liverpool,” the club are now in talks over a one-off appearance.

Former England manager Eriksson delivered sad news this week, as he revealed he is suffering with terminal cancer and has “best case a year” to live.

Reflecting on his life in an interview with Sky News, the 75-year-old admitted he had “always been” a Liverpool fan and had “always wished to be the manager.”

"I'm a Liverpool supporter… I've always been." Sven-Goran Eriksson tells @skynewsniall he "always wished to be the manager of Liverpool" – and says he thinks England can win this summer's Euros.https://t.co/SGZSui6EXl ? Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/Zsj2iI78cE — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 12, 2024

That sparked calls for Eriksson to fulfil a lifelong ambition for him and his father, who is still alive today, by appointing the Swede to the dugout for the Liverpool vs. Ajax charity clash in March.

Liverpool Legends host their Ajax counterparts in aid of the LFC Foundation on March 23, with Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush slated to manage the Reds.

But as confirmed by Robbie Fowler on Sunday, the “call [has] gone in” for Eriksson to take part as well.

Fowler was replying to former club physio Andy Renshaw and fellow legend Luis Garcia, who first admitted that there was “still a chance.”

Calls gone in mate?? — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) January 13, 2024

No details have been announced yet regarding who will feature for Liverpool in the latest charity clash, but Fowler and Garcia are expected to be involved.

It would be heartwarming to see Eriksson included in some capacity, and would certainly be fitting of the occasion in support of the LFC Foundation.

Last year, Liverpool announced that their two legends games against Man United and Celtic at Anfield last season had raised a combined £1.45 million for the club charity.

* Tickets for Liverpool Legends vs. Ajax Legends are priced at £28 for adults, £7 for juniors and £17 for over 65s.

Season ticket holders and official members can buy tickets from 11am on Wednesday November 15 until 1.30pm on Thursday November 16, with tickets going on general sale from 2pm on Thursday November 16.

Tickets will be available to purchase online here. Disabled supporters can visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Premium tickets are available from £50 and hospitality tickets start at £150. Please click here for more details.