Liverpool U18s knocked Arsenal out of the FA Youth Cup in empathic fashion on Saturday night, with a 7-1 victory booking a place in the fifth round.

Liverpool U18s 7-1 Arsenal U18s

FA Youth Cup 4th Round, AXA Training Centre

January 20, 2024

Goals: Koumas 10′ 31′ 88′, Kone-Doherty 35′ 52′, Danns 57′ 63′; Nwaneri 15′

The young Reds went into their fourth-round tie at the AXA arguably as underdogs, with Jack Wilshere’s Arsenal including the likes of Ethan Nwaneri and Chido Obi-Martin, who made headlines after scoring 10 goals against Liverpool’s U16s back in November.

But they responded in style, with six unanswered goals after an early back-and-forth that set up a clash with either Swansea or Fulham next time out.

Marc Bridge-Wilkinson was also able to name a strong side, with Trey Nyoni and Lewis Koumas involved with the first team this season and both Trent Kone-Doherty and Jayden Danns in prolific form.

It was Koumas who opened the scoring in the 10th minute, with Kone-Doherty and Danns combining before the striker teed up the Welshman for a powerful finish.

Nwaneri, who made his Premier League debut at just 15, equalised soon after, but it was then one-way traffic for the hosts as Koumas grabbed his second from range on the half-hour.

Koumas then made the third goal by brilliantly chesting the ball down into the path of Kone-Doherty, who charged down the left flank and shot low beyond Noah Cooper for 3-1.

Soon after the break, a wonderful long-range pass from Nyoni then set Koumas on the counter, with the forward evading challenges in the box and firing on target, and though it was saved, it fell to Kone-Doherty to complete his brace.

The Danns show began soon after, with the on-fire striker netting twice in quick succession, kicking off with a first-time effort from 30 yards.

His second was even better, stepping up to curl a stunning free-kick into the top corner for his 19th goal of the season in just 17 games – along with three assists, he is averaging a goal contribution every 58.7 minutes.

Koumas then sealed his hat-trick late on, exploiting some sloppy possession play at the back to drift into the box and beat Cooper at his near post.

It earned the 18-year-old the match ball and Liverpool a place in the fifth round, having produced their biggest win in the FA Youth Cup since a 6-0 victory over Sutton United in 2021.

Liverpool U18s: Misciur; Davidson, Pinnington, Lucky, Nallo; Trueman (Laffey 78′), Morrison, Nyoni; Kone-Doherty, Koumas (Figueroa 89′), Danns

Subs not used: Morana, Pitt, Furnell-Gill, Gyimah, Pennington

Next match: Nottingham Forest (A) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, January 27, 12.30pm (GMT)