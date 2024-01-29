Virgil van Dijk struck fear into the hearts of Liverpool fans with comments about his future, but many were quick to play down the true meaning of what was said.

The Reds skipper was asked after his side’s 5-2 FA Cup win over Norwich about whether he saw himself being a part of the club’s next era, with Jurgen Klopp set to depart this summer.

He admitted he is “curious” to see how the situation is handled by the hierarchy, and responded to the quizzing about his future by saying: “That’s a big question. I don’t know.”

While plenty saw the remarks as adding insult to injury following the manager’s announcement last week, others were more rational in how they viewed the story.

Let’s take a look at how fans have reacted to the Dutchman’s latest intriguing interview.

Calma. All Virgil is saying is it'd be presumptious for him to assume to know what an unknown new manager might want to do. His contract is coming up and he'll want to get best terms so he's not going to go yapping to the media anyway. Hence the "I don't know" line. — Red (@TaintlessRed) January 29, 2024

I see people are losing their minds over the Virgil quotes. I seem to be in the minority but when I read the full quotes, it came across as more of a “I don’t know if the new manager will want to keep me” than a “I don’t know if I want to stay”. But maybe that’s just me. — Biggies Malls 2.0 (@Biggies_MaIIs) January 29, 2024

And so it begins… Clickbait nonsense about players leaving … Then following that it’ll be where will they go & who will replace them… The circle of absolute piss continues — Fran (@TerraceUltra) January 29, 2024

Don’t worry about Virgil’s comments, it is completely normal to be “very curious” about the future when it’s uncertain. Every single player including the youth players will want to know; • Their future role,

• The direction the club is heading,

• Who the new manager is,

•… — ? (@LFCApproved) January 29, 2024

virgil’s response is spot on to put pressure on the owners to literally get this right or else.. y’all know — mar?? (@fourvirg) January 29, 2024

@SkySportsPL So this post deleted. Because the conclusion drawn is nonsense? pic.twitter.com/dEVBsM8LMw — SilentBoatman ? (@SilentBoatman) January 29, 2024

Some of the stuff on here re Virgil's comments. Have a day off…. — Ste (@StePlunk) January 29, 2024

Virgil is the best CB in the world & a starter for any manager. He also loves the club & is captain. He won’t be going anywhere but of course he will want to see what the new manager thinks & get assurances. That’s the case for every player & every staff member at the club #LFC — Jay (@Jay82_LFC) January 29, 2024

People are actually worried about Virgil Van dijk? He’s going no where stop panicking pic.twitter.com/vVLNrVWzx8 — AudsleyLFC (@AudsleyLFC) January 29, 2024

It is only natural to show initial concern when a player as integral as Van Dijk makes headlines in this manner.

But, the reality is that he is taking the same stance any elite professional would take in times of uncertainty.

He didn’t look to be phased when he came on and scored in his first-ever substitute appearance for the club, helping his team on their way to booking their place in the FA Cup last 16 on Sunday.

There will undoubtedly be stories to come about senior players who are approaching the end of their deals, but there should be little to read into this particular situation.