Following the completion of his permanent transfer to Swindon Town, long-serving Liverpool striker Paul Glatzel bid an emotional farewell after 17 years.

Glatzel has joined League Two side Swindon for an undisclosed fee, becoming the first player to depart Liverpool on a permanent basis this month.

It comes after a long and often difficult time for the 22-year-old, who was on the cusp of the first team in 2019 only for an ACL injury to begin a series of frustrating setbacks.

A prolific goalscorer and trusted leader during his time in the academy, Glatzel lifted the FA Youth Cup as captain of the U18s, in a season that saw him score 29 goals and assist another 10 in 34 appearances.

Born in Liverpool, the former Germany youth international marked his exit with an emotional message on Instagram.

“The time has come to say goodbye to the club that has been my home for such a long time,” Glatzel wrote.

“Since turning up for training aged five until the very last moment, it has been an honour to represent this unbelievable club for the past 17 years.

“I have learnt so much on and off the pitch and have created memories that I will cherish forever.

“The last few years have been tough and didn’t always go as I would’ve liked, but I am extremely proud of all the things I’ve achieved at LFC.

“I am hugely grateful for the staff and players I’ve been lucky enough to work with and I hope I will see you all soon.

“Having said that, I’m absolutely delighted to sign for Swindon Town and I’m looking forward to this next chapter of my career.

“I can’t wait to get started at the County Ground!

“YNWA, Paul.”

Glatzel joins three other ex-Liverpool players at Swindon, including two former team-mates, with Jake Cain and Tom Clayton part of Michael Flynn’s squad along with Tom Brewitt.

He started at the first opportunity as Swindon visited Crewe on Saturday, partnering Charlie Austin up front and playing 67 minutes in a 2-1 defeat.