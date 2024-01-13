Having made an instant impact at Liverpool with his ceaseless running and brilliant ball-striking, Liverpool supporters have a new song for Dominik Szoboszlai.

Liverpool fans are known far and wide for their creativity when it comes to serenading their heroes. Since the 1960s, Reds have claimed their favourites with songs, and Szoboszlai is the latest to have the honour bestowed on him.

Ditties to the tunes of Whitney Houston’s ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ and Simon & Garfunkel’s ‘The Boxer’ appeared early on, but now one new song appears to be the frontrunner in the Szoboszlai category.

Before matches, musician Andy Hodgson has become known for his sessions at Taggy’s in which he plays Liverpool songs – old and new. The latest chant uses the melody of ‘This Is the Life’ by Amy Macdonald.

? ?? New song for Dominik Szoboszlai pic.twitter.com/5W97X9INyP — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) January 12, 2024

With videos of the singer playing his version going viral, fans have had this stuck in their heads for the last few days, and it could be there to stay.

With adapted words to the 2007 hit, Hodgson sings:

When we’re singing his song

And we’ll sing it all night

When he’s passing from the left

And he’s shooting from the right

Where’s he gonna go

Where’s he gonna go

Dominik Szoboszlai

Since arriving from RB Leipzig in the summer, Szoboszlai has scored four goals, including two stunners in the League Cup, and provided three assists from midfield.

Having played in a more advanced position on the right in the Bundesliga, Klopp has moved him backwards, starting the Hungarian in 19 of 20 Premier League games this season.

The video of Hodgson singing the new lyrics have garnered a generally positive opinion, but this doesn’t necessarily mean it will make it to the Kop.

With fast words, it could make it difficult for a large crowd to stay together but, with some co-ordination, the Anfield crowd could come together for this one!

The musician, Hodgson, also first played a song for Luis Diaz, which went viral, with This Is Anfield’s video even appearing on Colombian television.

That has been heard on the Kop but has not spread far enough to be considered a Kop classic yet.