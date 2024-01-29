For the third time this season, Liverpool put five beyond their opponents on a day that saw Virgil van Dijk achieve a first and Conor Bradley excel.

It was a day many Reds will not forget in a hurry, with the visit of Norwich the first match since Jurgen Klopp sent shockwaves through the club with news of his impending departure.

To that end, it was a day that offered a huge nod to a legacy he will leave behind, and that is the faith and trust in the club’s youngsters – more on that later.

Liverpool were able to welcome back three important players from injury and call upon experience off the bench on Sunday, which is how Van Dijk achieved an unbelievable first.

If we told you that the captain’s appearance off the bench was his first-ever for the club, would you believe us?

Well, it’s true! Van Dijk’s first-ever substitute appearance came against the Canaries, and he needed only eight minutes to mark it with a goal! After 245 games, it took until No. 246 for him to come off the bench.

But that was not the only notable stat to emerge from the match, as FotMob can attest to.

Man of the Match Bradley

Taking over at right-back, a position held so dominantly by Trent Alexander-Arnold, is not easy and yet Bradley has more than made his mark in the vice-captain’s absence.

In his fourth successive start, the 20-year-old was brilliant and rightly deserved to be crowned Man of the Match by ITV – though his assist for Darwin Nunez could’ve earned him it alone.

And while FotMob‘s data may have had him narrowly behind Ryan Gravenberch for MOTM, Bradley’s game speaks for itself:

Assists: 2 (first career brace)

Touches: 113 – most of any player

Chances created: 3 – second-most

Touches in opposition box: 9 – third-most

Won 4/5 tackles (80%)

Recoveries: 4

Another impressive talent from the academy, this is a legacy that will be felt long after Klopp leaves (yes, it still hurts to say that!).

Jota player

After admiring the art that is the picture above, let’s quickly appreciate Diogo Jota.

He spent eight games on the sidelines not that long ago and now has four goals and three assists in his last seven appearances, that averages out to a goal contribution every game.

Against Norwich, he had the most shots (seven), the most touches in the opposition box (15), won three of his four aerial duels and recovered the ball four times.

He’s Liverpool’s sharpshooter and one full of confidence right now, long may it continue!

