With a 2-1 first-leg lead to defend, Liverpool face Fulham as they aim to reach the League Cup final. Here’s how to watch online and on TV.

The Reds are firm favourites to progress to Wembley but, with Fulham having never won a major trophy, Craven Cottage will be at its loudest to push the hosts on.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side will, therefore, have to be on high alert to any early pressure if they are to see themselves through to the final.

An intense 90 minutes, and maybe more, await to decide who will play Chelsea in the final. Up the Reds!

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Thursday) in Sydney, midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Fulham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Fulham vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

Fulham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on ESPN+ in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Fulham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on ESPN+ in the US, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Canada Viewers

Fulham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on DAZN in Canada, which is available to live stream with DAZN here.

Live audio commentary of Fulham vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Fulham vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

