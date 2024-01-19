The new collection of Liverpool kits for 2024/25 has a little something for everyone, and we know that thanks to a number of leaks ahead of their release later this year.

Our focus rightly remains on what is possible for Jurgen Klopp‘s side this season, but that has not stopped leaks from emerging over what the Reds will wear next season.

It will be the fifth campaign with Nike presiding over the designs, but will this collection be their best season yet?

We have had more than a few glimpses at what is in store, so here is everything we know so far about the three kit offerings for 2024/25.

Home

There will be pinstripes but with a difference for the home kit next season, as Nike have opted for an all-over embossed YNWA print in ‘chrome yellow’.

The same chrome yellow will be used for the Nike swoosh, LFC badge and Hillsborough tribute.

It will, of course, be predominantly red, and it appears to be a darker shade than the current home kit.

There are two features that may divide fans, though. The LFC badge is the first, with the crest slightly raised by a new YNWA design in a deeper red, which appears almost burgundy.

The second is the boxed collar, which has white, chrome yellow and red stripes – we know fans can be particular about this part of a kit so not everyone will love it!

Away

This one could prove a popular choice among supporters as it combines a dark anthracite base with light turquoise sleeve cuffs, much like the combination we saw for the third kit in 2019/20.

The logos are to be an off-white, which will finish off the clean look, one which has already gone down well with fans.

It’s brilliance is in its simplicity, and if it brings us the same level of success from 2019/20, you won’t find us complaining!

One would expect this kit to be released in July.

Third

From a red kit to a black and blue one, the third kit offers some contrast with its white and platinum look, one that is set to have a subtle pattern.

There will be a pop of red and yellow that ties back to the home kit on the sleeve cuffs and collar, which will also feature on the new innovative Nike logo, as per the reliable Footy Headlines.

The logo will see a smaller yellow swoosh sit within a larger red one, the design will be seen across Nike’s third kit templates for all their clubs next season – a design feature that will split fans.

The shorts to accompany the kit are expected to be black, white and red to offer some contrast.

Let us know what you think about the three leaked kits for 2024/25 in the comments below!