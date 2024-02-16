Another injury! Alisson OUT vs. Brentford

Liverpool have been dealt yet another injury blow after Alisson sustained a hamstring injury in training on Friday.

After whispers circulated online regarding the Brazilian’s fitness, an injury has now been confirmed for the No. 1.

This Is Anfield understands Alisson has not travelled with the squad ahead of Saturday’s clash at Brentford as the club assess the extent of his hamstring injury.

Alisson had returned after a bout of illness, but the issue picked up in training on Friday means Caomihin Kelleher will remain in goal after stepping in last time out in the win over Burnley.

The trip to Brentford will be Kelleher’s 14th start of the season – his previous season best was eight in 2021/22.

With a hectic schedule ahead it is a significant blow for Liverpool, who are also without Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai at Brentford.

It’s a painful cycle the Reds currently find themselves in, welcoming back players only to then lose others.

Alisson would not have started the League Cup final next Sunday even if fit, with it Kelleher’s competition, however, there’s currently no knowing how serious the hamstring injury is.