‘There’s only one Conor Bradley‘ reverberated around Anfield in tribute to a stellar performance, leaving the right-back “thankful” for the “surreal” moment.

It was the Bradley show at Anfield on Wednesday, with the 20-year-old notching two assists, a maiden goal for Liverpool and plenty of well-deserved plaudits against Chelsea.

Bradley has made it hard for even Trent Alexander-Arnold to take back his place, a statement few would have ever expected to deliberate at the start of the season.

Fans could be heard singing “there’s only one Conor Bradley” during various stages of the win, and considering it was only 10 days after his full Premier League debut, the moment proved “surreal.”

“Yeah, I couldn’t believe it,” Bradley told LFCTV of his name being sung. “It’s surreal for me.

“I’ve been supporting this club since I was five and came all the way up the academy, so to have the fans sing my name is so surreal.

“I’m so thankful for the support.

“I heard it two or three [times] at least, it was only 10 days ago I got my first [league] start but I just want to keep working hard now and keep going.”

The Northern Ireland international now has five assists from his last four starts, not to mention his first goal as a Red that led to plenty of his team-mates hailing his performance.

Posting a collection of celebration photos from Wednesday’s match on Instagram, Bradley had the likes of Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz, Virgil van Dijk and Harvey Elliott all lauding “some player” in the comments section.

The 20-year-old is the first Liverpool player from Northern Ireland to score for the club since 1954 and while he “can’t remember a thing” about his goal, it proved a “surreal” feeling to score for his “dream club.”

By the looks of it, he will have plenty more to celebrate throughout his career!