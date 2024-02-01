No Liverpool player has set a higher rating than Conor Bradley in the Premier League this season, which speaks volumes of his outstanding performance against Chelsea.

In only his second-ever Premier League start, Bradley showed maturity beyond his 20 years and the potential that had long ear-marked him as Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s deputy.

Anfield sung his name while Chelsea were tormented for 68 spellbinding minutes; two assists and one goal for a thoroughly deserved Man of the Match outing.

His stats were a beautiful sight on FotMob, with Bradley earning a 9.2-out-of-10 rating – the joint-highest of any Liverpool player so far in the league.

Only Diogo Jota (vs. Bournemouth) and Dominik Szoboszlai (vs. Nottingham Forest) have scored as high this season – not bad company for the youngster to keep!

Conor, take a bow

We cannot look anywhere but at Bradley for this one, he was simply electric and made sure to stamp his name all over proceedings.

He mightn’t have had the most touches (his 64 was the ninth-most of any player), but he was effective with the ones he did have, in addition to his role off the ball.

The best way to demonstrate that is with a list that sums up his night, with the help of FotMob, who have awarded him Man of the Match in both his last two games:

Goals: 1 – joint-most

– joint-most Assists: 2 – most of any player

– most of any player Chances created: 4 – most

– most Fouls won: 4 – most

– most Duels won: 8/13 – second-most

– second-most Expected assists (xA): 0.36 – most

– most Tackles won: 2/3 – joint third-most

Quite the night for a player who has now only played in the Premier League for a total of 151 minutes, and before that, his only league exposure was League One!

Not to mention, by scoring at Anfield he became the first player from Northern Ireland to register a goal since Sammy Smyth in 1954.

“It’s something I’ve dreamed of for a long time. As I said earlier, I just feel like I’m in a dream. Unbelievable, I’m very happy,” Bradley assessed after the match.

Think he might be hearing ‘there’s only one Conor Bradley‘ again very soon!

