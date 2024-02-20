For the second time this season, Diogo Jota is set for a spell on the sidelines, and he has sent a message to supporters after the latest injury blow.

Liverpool’s No. 20 had to be stretchered off the pitch in the win over Brentford after a nasty blow to his knee, which Jurgen Klopp has said will keep him out for “months.”

Jota is one of nine confirmed absentees for the clash against Luton on Wednesday and after Klopp delivered the latest on his return timeline, the attacker made a public vow.

“Another setback,” he penned on social media. “I will fight to be back as soon as possible.”

The 27-year-old’s muscle injury earlier this season kept him sidelined for eight games, but his absence this time is to be significantly longer.

If we consider “months” to extend to at least two, Jota could miss up to and beyond 15 games across all four competitions – a blow for the player and Liverpool at a time of consistent goal contributions.

Since Jota returned from injury on Boxing Day, he has scored six goals and assisted a further four across 11 appearances.

It’s another unlucky injury for Liverpool, with Jota in the wrong place at the wrong time as the Brentford player fell on his knee, much like Andy Robertson‘s shoulder injury and Kostas Tsimikas‘ broken collarbone.

Jota can still play an important part in how this season pans out, but between now and then, there are plenty of hours in the treatment room to come for the Portugal international.

Speedy recovery, Diogo!