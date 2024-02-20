Jurgen Klopp has provided a vague update on injuries to five Liverpool players, with Diogo Jota facing “months” out after suffering a major knee injury.

Heading into a huge week, with the visit of Luton in the Premier League coming days before the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea, the Reds are missing a host of players.

Jota (knee) and Curtis Jones (ankle) both joined the injury list during Saturday’s 4-1 win over Brentford, with Alisson (hamstring) ruled out in the buildup.

Those three players will sit out of both games this week, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), while Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring) remains sidelined at least against Luton.

In his pre-Luton press conference, Klopp was asked about injuries in his squad, with Alisson out for the “foreseeable.”

For Jota “it will obviously take months,” while the manager declined to give a timeframe for Jones.

“I would like to sit here and say we have absolutely no issues but obviously we have some,” Klopp explained.

“So, not available is obviously Ali, that’s a muscle injury where we don’t know exactly how long it takes but definitely not for foreseeable time coming back.

“Then we have Diogo with a knee issue, is ruled out. Curtis, with a bone ligament issue, ruled out.”

Darwin Nunez was brought off at half-time in the victory at Brentford, while there have been rumours over a setback for Mo Salah – but Klopp was not directly asked about either.

“The others, we will deal with day by day,” Klopp explained.

“For tomorrow, you see the lineup early enough and you can see who made it and didn’t make it.”

The manager added: “That’s it pretty much.

“The longer-term [injuries], like Trent and Dom, are on the way back, but not in team training yet, and so that means they are not available as well.

“That’s the situation, let me say it like that.”

Thiago (hamstring), Joel Matip (ACL), Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Ben Doak (MCL) are also ruled out with long-term issues.