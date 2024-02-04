★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
CARABAO CUP FINAL

MATCHDAY PROGRAMME

SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 28, 2024: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Dominik Szoboszlai OUT vs. Arsenal in early Liverpool team news

Liverpool are set to be without Dominik Szoboszlai for today’s crunch clash with Arsenal in the Premier League.

This Is Anfield understands the Hungarian will not be involved in Sunday’s game after failing to travel to London.

The reasons for that are currently unclear, though Jurgen Klopp is likely to offer an update in his pre-match interviews.

Szoboszlai has only recently returned from a hamstring injury that forced him to miss four games.

The 23-year-old marked his return to the starting XI by scoring in Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Chelsea after previously coming off the bench for the final 30 minutes against Norwich days prior.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 23, 2023: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Hungarian was spotted in training on Friday before initial whispers of him not travelling with the rest of the squad to London emerged late on Saturday.

Szoboszlai’s absence is far from ideal, but Klopp continues to see his squad grow stronger by the day as the likes of Kostas Tsimikas and Thiago edge closer to their competitive returns.

As for how many changes Klopp makes beyond this enforced one at Arsenal will be confirmed at 3.30pm (GMT) – Ryan Gravenberch and Harvey Elliott will come into contention to replace Szoboszlai.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024