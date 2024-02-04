Liverpool are set to be without Dominik Szoboszlai for today’s crunch clash with Arsenal in the Premier League.

This Is Anfield understands the Hungarian will not be involved in Sunday’s game after failing to travel to London.

The reasons for that are currently unclear, though Jurgen Klopp is likely to offer an update in his pre-match interviews.

Szoboszlai has only recently returned from a hamstring injury that forced him to miss four games.

The 23-year-old marked his return to the starting XI by scoring in Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Chelsea after previously coming off the bench for the final 30 minutes against Norwich days prior.

The Hungarian was spotted in training on Friday before initial whispers of him not travelling with the rest of the squad to London emerged late on Saturday.

Szoboszlai’s absence is far from ideal, but Klopp continues to see his squad grow stronger by the day as the likes of Kostas Tsimikas and Thiago edge closer to their competitive returns.

As for how many changes Klopp makes beyond this enforced one at Arsenal will be confirmed at 3.30pm (GMT) – Ryan Gravenberch and Harvey Elliott will come into contention to replace Szoboszlai.