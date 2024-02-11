The dust has settled after Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Burnley, and another strong Harvey Elliott cameo is being lauded.

The Reds were never at their best on Saturday, but they still returned to the top of the Premier League after being dethroned by Man City earlier in day.

Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez got the goals for Liverpool, who bounced back in much-needed fashion after losing at Arsenal last weekend.

Here, Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) and Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) are here to dissect the Reds’ win, not mention assessing the Premier League title race..

It may not have been the prettiest, but how did you assess Liverpool’s win?

JOANNA: It’s not one I’d go back to in the future and watch, that’s for sure.

What did stand out was the job the squad’s been doing all season. I mean, Curtis Jones ended up at right-back, Jarell Quansah is more than holding his own and the bench was full of kids.

With so many players out with various issues, all that was needed was a win, it didn’t matter how it came to be – even if we did make Burnley look far better than they are!

Hopefully Trent will be alright for the coming weekend and that there were no other casualties!

HENRY: I agree with Joanna – it certainly wasn’t a classic, was it?

But these are the games you just have to win in a title race if you want to go all the way.

I thought Liverpool made such a slow start to the match, with the opener almost feeling undeserved, but it does appear as though the squad was affected by illness, in fairness.

We couldn’t grumble about Burnley being level at half-time, but the Reds did find another gear after the break – to have all three attackers on the scoresheet can only be a good thing.

It still felt hairy at 2-1, with Nunez’s goal really easing the nerves, and as Jo says, this isn’t a game that will live long in the memory.

I agree about Klopp’s use of Jones, too, which raised eyebrows at the time but worked well.

Harvey Elliott was again excellent off the bench – how impressed have you been this season?

JOANNA: He’s had an interesting season. He’s been great off the bench and has turned the game in our favour brilliantly, and yet Klopp’s been a bit resistant to putting him in the XI.

He’s started only three league games so far, maybe that super sub tag is sticking a little too well!

But Elliott was brilliant here, he injected the energy and direction that we needed and ultimately won the game for us. It’s the attitude you need and want in the side, so long may it continue.

HENRY: Elliott has been fantastic from the bench this season, making a difference in so many different matches.

Like Jo says, from the start, he has struggled to stamp his authority on games, but when things open up in the second half, he has the technical ability to create magic.

Elliott was a genuine difference-maker on Saturday, and it is sometimes easy to forget that he is still only 20 years of age. Both assists were inch-perfect and he provided more quality than many of his teammates.

Finding a place for him in the team isn’t easy, especially as he’s not quite a central midfielder or a wide attacker, but his potential is frightening.

He is going to be a big player between now and the end of the season.

As for the title race, how confident are you amid Man City’s ominous form?

HENRY: I would be lying if I said that City’s form wasn’t causing me stress – they do this every season and there’s nothing you can do!

Kevin De Bruyne has looked frightening since his return, and Erling Haaland is a freak, and in truth, I make definite favourites for the title.

Liverpool have a fantastic chance, though – I personally wouldn’t rule out Arsenal, even though others are – and it does feel as though the visit of City next month feels defining.

The Reds simply must win every game between now and then – Brentford (A), Luton (H), Nottingham Forest (A) – with City’s fixtures in March looking tough.

Buckle up – this is going to be some ride!

JOANNA: You’re right Henry, it is going to be a wild ride!

I think in some ways my brain is shielding me due to past experiences with Man City as I’m really just taking it all as it comes – I think it might be the only way to stay sane.

We know City can just win one game after the other and I’m worried we have a predisposition to an odd draw here or there, so it really just comes down to consistency and the looming game at Anfield.

We’re right in the hunt and I’d have taken this position if asked at the start of the season. I’m just so desperate to see Klopp win the league in front of fans before he goes – football gods, I’m looking at you!