A documentary never appeared to be on the cards under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp, but cameras will follow his final season at Liverpool in a new multi-episodic series.

The campaign is shaping up to be a significant one in the history of Liverpool Football Club, with one its greatest-ever figures to bid farewell at season’s end.

And fans will be given a unique insight into Klopp’s final days at the club with cameras to follow the team for their last dance.

But what do we know about the documentary so far?

What is being filmed and by who?

The documentary series is filmed, directed and produced by Lorton Entertainment, who were responsible for the Steven Gerrard film, ‘Make Us Dream’ and the ‘Diego Maradona’ movie.

The club’s announcement stated that the production will delve into the club’s history, its connection with the supporters, plus “first-hand insights” into what makes the club a success on and off the pitch.

The Liverpool manager once insisted he “would leave the club” if he was put in a situation whereby cameras followed his team into the dressing room.

And while he is, in fact, leaving, the production will only capture the team “in areas agreed by the manager and players.”

Moments with players at home and arriving for games are expected, with the crew to attend every match remaining this season.

Moreover, the crew were at Klopp’s special press conference after his departure announcement in January – a moment that will define the series.

When did filming begin?

Cameras started rolling behind-the-scenes in December, and unlike predecessors in the football documentary scene, it will focus more on the culture of the club at all levels rather than an expose.

When will it air and on which platform?

It has yet to be confirmed who will host the programme, but Disney+ are claimed to be the early favourites ahead of Netflix and Amazon Prime.

It will be a multi-million-pound deal for Liverpool, with the Mail reporting a figure in the region of £10 million.

The multi-episodic documentary series is expected to air in August, ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League season, and as per the Athletic, will include eight episodes.

Let’s hope it shows plenty of glory moments for the Reds!

What has Klopp said?

Despite his previous reservations, Klopp has been more than open to the “rare opportunity” the series will provide, he said: