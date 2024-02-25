Liverpool won the League Cup after a thrilling 1-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday, but fans still had time to slaughter VAR after more officiating nonsense.

The Reds were looking for their first trophy of the season at Wembley and they did it in unforgettable fashion, producing a performance that will live long in the memory.

Chelsea were arguably fortunate not to see Moises Caicedo sent-off for a bad tackle on Ryan Gravenberch, a tackle that didn’t even merit a foul from the referee, Chris Kavanagh.

Virgil van Dijk then ludicrously saw a goal ruled after a supposed block by Wataru Endo in the lead-up, but the skipper netted the winner late in extra-time.

These Liverpool fans reacted to yet more VAR nonsense on social media.

VAR was not introduced to find reasons to disallow goals, it was intended for clear and obvious errors. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) February 25, 2024

Let’s just make up rules to suit an agenda, wouldn’t be the first time this season. VAR is not fit for purpose. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) February 25, 2024

Football is not football anymore. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) February 25, 2024

It must be the most disgraceful VAR decision to ever been made in England so far. And it's in the final of the national cup competition. — Artur Petrosyan (@arturpetrosyan) February 25, 2024

I don’t understand this game any longer. The Gravenberch foul & the Van Dijk goal are just unbelievable. How VAR is fit for purpose is beyond me — James Fishlock (@JimFish286) February 25, 2024

Robbed of a perfectly legitimate goal. These officials have never kicked a ball in their lives. ?

Up the Jurgen Fella's Mighty REDMEN!

Come onnnnnn! ?????? — Big Uncle Knobhead (@willo_ian) February 25, 2024

– IndoKop in This Is Anfield’s comments

“I’m done trying to understand rules of football really, its all vague and never consistent”

– Divock in This Is Anfield’s comnments

Let’s be honest, football isn’t no longer football. It’s not enjoyable, it’s full of corrupt decisions, corrupt refs and VAR is not used properly!! All I want to do is enjoy a game of football! #LFC — Vicki (@Vixta184) February 25, 2024

The full shirt grab on Van Dijk was ok though huh? — Matt Leising | matthewl.eth (@mattleising) February 25, 2024

If VAR could just stick to the obvious, there may be a chance for it. As in politics, the Powerful will never back down. The more you tell them they're wrong, the more obstinate they get. — Steven Kelly (@SteKelly198586) February 25, 2024

The trouble with referees is that they know the rules, but they do not know the game. Bill Shankly — Billy Liddell (@Liddellpool) February 25, 2024

These days, if you stand still at a set piece, you get arrested and thrown in jail — Reubs (@ReubenPinder) February 25, 2024

I’m fed up of being annoyed. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) February 25, 2024

In a long list of dreadful VAR decisions this season, this one has to be right up there with the worst of them.

Blocking is something we see in football every single week – if Van Dijk’s goal was ruled out, we should see it endlessly every weekend.

Thankfully, Klopp and his heroes on the pitch didn’t allow themselves to be robbed, securing a remarkable triumph full of heart.

What a day!