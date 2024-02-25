★ PREMIUM
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp reacts during the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Football is no longer football” – Liverpool fans slaughter “disgraceful” VAR

Liverpool won the League Cup after a thrilling 1-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday, but fans still had time to slaughter VAR after more officiating nonsense.

The Reds were looking for their first trophy of the season at Wembley and they did it in unforgettable fashion, producing a performance that will live long in the memory.

Chelsea were arguably fortunate not to see Moises Caicedo sent-off for a bad tackle on Ryan Gravenberch, a tackle that didn’t even merit a foul from the referee, Chris Kavanagh.

Virgil van Dijk then ludicrously saw a goal ruled after a supposed block by Wataru Endo in the lead-up, but the skipper netted the winner late in extra-time.

These Liverpool fans reacted to yet more VAR nonsense on social media.

– IndoKop in This Is Anfield’s comments

“I’m done trying to understand rules of football really, its all vague and never consistent”

– Divock in This Is Anfield’s comnments

In a long list of dreadful VAR decisions this season, this one has to be right up there with the worst of them.

Blocking is something we see in football every single week – if Van Dijk’s goal was ruled out, we should see it endlessly every weekend.

Thankfully, Klopp and his heroes on the pitch didn’t allow themselves to be robbed, securing a remarkable triumph full of heart.

What a day!

