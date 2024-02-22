Harvey Elliott was increasingly influential during Liverpool’s 4-1 comeback win over Luton, with the 20-year-old recording an eye-opening attacking feat.

Making his 100th appearance for Liverpool on Wednesday night, Elliott became the fourth-youngest player in the club’s history to reach a century.

He marked it with the fourth goal of an impressive turnaround, firing into the top corner with his left foot after Jayden Danns found Cody Gakpo in the area.

It came after a frustrating first half for player and team alike, but Elliott responded brilliantly and, per Opta, made a piece of niche attacking history.

Elliott, at 20 years and 323 days, is the youngest player since records began in the Premier League (2008/09) to do the following in a single game:

Score at least once (one)

Have five or more shots (five)

Create five or more chances (seven)

Have 10 or more touches in the opponents’ box (17)

Make 25 or more passes into the final third (27)

While starting as the right winger, the 20-year-old drifted across the forward line and at times into midfield, which helped Liverpool find openings against a tough Luton defence.

His performance certainly impressed Jurgen Klopp, who reflected on his 100 games for the club so far in his post-match press conference.

“Top performance. And Harvey is a top player,” the manager said.

“One hundred games for Liverpool FC in not the worst period of the club’s history, where you cannot afford players who [just] play the position, that’s a proper sign.

“But tonight he had not a great first half. There was a pass with Lucho; when I saw he wants to play the pass instead of maybe he can go in a one-on-one situation, there was here a finish a bit late…

“But the reaction in the second half is the main difference, that’s the thing. That made this performance the performance, and I’m so happy for him.

“I don’t lose patience in these moments, I know that it’s a challenge for young boys.

“When everything is great, they are super talents. When things don’t go well, you have to show up. And that’s what he’s learning more and more.

“And with 100 games under his belt, we all know he will definitely play another 100, 200, 300 – if you ask him, 500 – for this club.”

Only Michael Owen (19 years, 363 days), Raheem Sterling (20 years, six days) and Robbie Fowler (20 years, 167 days) reached the 100-game milestone quicker than Elliott.

That he has done so having spent a season on loan at Blackburn and five months out with a serious ankle injury makes it all the more impressive.