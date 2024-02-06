There was a shared message from the Liverpool squad after an unwanted setback at Arsenal, with players united with the fans in calling for a quick recovery.

The Reds saved one of their worst performances of the season for one of the biggest away days in the calendar, ill-timed, but nothing can be done about it now.

All Jurgen Klopp‘s side can do is learn from where they went wrong and bounce back, and the first opportunity comes against Burnley on Saturday.

Before then, members of the squad had messages to send across social media once the result of Sunday’s game finally sunk in – and the focus was clear.

Alexis Mac Allister, who was Liverpool’s brightest performer at the Emirates, penned on Instagram: “Still a long way to go and we’re committed to push forward together. Thank you for your support, on to the next one!”

There are still 15 games left on the Reds’ Premier League schedule, that’s 45 points up for grabs and in no way does the defeat at Arsenal derail any title aspirations.

The message was echoed by Curtis Jones, who acknowledged: “It wasn’t our night but that’s football sometimes! We will stick together and keep going as always.”

Burnley are the next opponents on Saturday and Virgil van Dijk‘s focus is already locked in to the Anfield return, stating with conviction: “We will bounce back!! See you Saturday.”

Rare errors, a red card and a collective output that was not at the level required was always going to make it hard to leave the Emirates with any points.

It is a setback, nothing more and as Diogo Jota went onto say, “we will keep fighting.”

It is not in Klopp’s nature, nor his squad’s to lament a defeat for too long, and it is in some ways a shame players and fans alike have to wait six days to put the result right.

But Liverpool could do with the rest and the luxury of training time so they need to make the most of it ahead of a run of six games in 21 days.