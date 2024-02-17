With Kylian Mbappe in the news after telling PSG he wants to leave in the summer, his international teammate, Ibrahima Konate, was asked about a potential move to Liverpool.

Well, it is not good news if you were clinging on to this unlikely transfer actually happening.

As Mbappe’s France teammate, after Liverpool’s 4-1 win at Brentford, Konate was asked about the rumours that the superstar could join Liverpool.

On Canal+, the defender said: “Do you really think he’s going to come here? I think we all know where he’s going to go!”

The driving factor behind these longstanding rumours of him coming to Liverpool seemed to be Jurgen Klopp, whom Mbappe is known to admire.

With the German leaving at the end of the season, though, this is no longer relevant, if it ever really were. While Liverpool would no doubt love him in the team, the club don’t really have the finances to make the deal happen.

On Friday, Klopp said, with quotes via the Independent: Obviously, I’m not involved in that, but I can tell you I’d be surprised if all the top clubs were [in for him].”

Outlining some of the problems with such deal, the boss added: “The top clubs I know, for most of them it will be tricky – wages, signing-on fee.”

Instead of moving to the Premier League, Mbappe is expected to sign for Real Madrid, where he would link up with Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr and plenty of other talent to create a frighteningly strong attacking team.

Back in August, Klopp pretty much ruled out Liverpool signing the French international, laughing and telling Sky Germany: “I can say that I think he’s a really good player but the financial conditions don’t suit us at all.

“I wouldn’t like to ruin the story now… but as far as I know, there’s nothing to it.

“It’s possible that someone else from the club is preparing something and wants to surprise me… that hasn’t happened in the eight years that I’ve been here. That would be the first time.”

It would take a financial and footballing miracle to prevent him becoming the next Galactico.