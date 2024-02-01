Liverpool put on another sensational display to keep their noses in front at the top of the table, but there were several moments you may have missed!

The Reds ruthlessly took care of business against Chelsea with a 4-1 win to restore order in the title race, with first-half goals from Diogo Jota and Conor Bradley setting the tone.

Dominik Szoboszlai‘s third was cancelled out by a Christopher Nkunku consolation, before Luis Diaz rounded off the scoring with 10 minutes to go.

It was a jubilant Anfield, and fans picked out a number of great moments from in and around the game afterwards…

Bradley raises the roof

?? Klopp's reaction to Conor Bradley's goal! pic.twitter.com/48AS8MH3nP — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) January 31, 2024

Goals are always well received by the home supporters at Anfield, but Bradley’s excellent finish to double Liverpool’s advantage went down particularly warmly.

There was extra vigour in Jurgen Klopp‘s celebration on the touchline, with the boss admitting in his press conference earlier this week how much he enjoys talking about the young right-back.

Will we look back on this game as the night he came of age?

What’s the score, Dom?

he’s such a loser i need him pic.twitter.com/7qx7ISpi4g — ? (@404NUNEZ) January 31, 2024

Szoboszlai was on hand to head home Liverpool’s third shortly after the hour, and he also provided a score update for those who struggle with maths!

The Hungarian gestured straight to the camera to show the Reds’ advantage, it looked like he enjoyed it as much as we did!

Jones mimics the boss

?? Jurgen Klopp's fist pumps – from 3 angles! pic.twitter.com/eMYtQCUqFQ — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) January 31, 2024

We’re used to the manager giving it the big one at full-time, but Curtis Jones wanted to get in on the action on this occasion!

The midfielder could be seen copying Klopp’s famous fist pumps after the final whistle, and who could blame him after that performance?

Szobo’s dummy

Liverpool’s attacking play was so neat and efficient against Chelsea that you may not have seen Szoboszlai’s clever dummy that sent Axel Disasi for the echo in the second half!

It set up one of Darwin Nunez‘s many chances on the night, and the Hungarian would have been within his rights to claim an assist had that led to a goal!

Nunez passion

What Nunez lacks in goals he makes up for in every single aspect of his game. His movement, positional awareness, link up play is second to none. Liverpool’s no. 9. King of chaos. ??? #LFC #LIVCHE

pic.twitter.com/6ivHvHpXKq — Charlie?? (@CharlieeLFC) January 31, 2024

Nunez may have endured a frustrating night in front of goal having rattled the woodwork four times, but there is no keeping him out of the action.

He relished every second of setting up the fourth and final goal, who fancies him to get a couple at the Emirates on Sunday?

Kop in all its glory

The Kop looked more than good yesterday ?#LFC pic.twitter.com/P9D0Q03rym — AsimLFC (@asim_lfc) February 1, 2024

The Spion Kop group (@SpionKop1906) organised a flag day for the occasion on Wednesday night, and it brought out all of the Kop’s fantastic colours as usual.

Anfield was in full voice for the entire game and looked as good as it has in a long time before kick-off, setting the tone for the superb performances that followed on and off the pitch.

Let’s keep this going for the rest of the season, now!