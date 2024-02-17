Darwin Nunez netted his fifth goal in his last seven league games in impressive fashion, but his withdrawal at half time left fans worrying about another injury after Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones had already gone off.

Nunez put the Reds ahead with an exquisite finish in the 35th minute, but was replaced by Cody Gakpo at the break, who went on to score Liverpool’s fourth.

With Jones and Jota already having suffered injuries in the first half, Reds feared the worst when they learned Nunez had been replaced at half time.

Klopp said after the match that Nunez’s substitution was with a view to future games, saying the striker “felt something.”

The German told TNT Sports: “It is mixed emotions, we lost players which we don’t know how serious it is. It doesn’t look great for either of them.

“But what the boys did after 15 minutes was exceptional against a team set up to annoy you. Eighteen times a set piece is flying into your box, you need bodies and luck in a moment and a goalie as well, who played an incredible game.

“We played a good game from a specific moment on. We controlled them as much as you can and we are happy about that.”

Klopp was also asked if the Reds were suffering from bad luck in the injury department, to which he replied: “Definitely.

“I think there was a knock on Curtis. It was a challenge with Diogo as well and Darwin we are not sure if he has something or not, he felt something.

“We will see. It was never easy for us, at the moment it is fine. We have 57 points and in a few days play again.”

The Liverpool Echo’s Ian Doyle reported that “Nunez walked through unaided and didn’t appear to be limping.”

Nunez now has 12 goals and 11 assists this season, and has become a vital figure in contributing to Liverpool’s good form.

Even while Salah was absent, the Reds kept scoring, racking up 22 goals during his time out. With Jota now injured, Nunez and Salah should now take on the mantle of Liverpool’s men to look to for goals.

Against Brentford, all five of Liverpool’s attackers scored a goal and/or produced an assist.