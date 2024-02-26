Jurgen Klopp is confident that Liverpool will be “fine” when he leaves, and it is why he is comfortable with his decision to depart at the end of the season.

Perhaps it is a double-edged sword, the Reds are in a bright spot on and off the field and, for Klopp, now feels the best time to bid farewell.

If it was the opposite, and work still needed to be done, perhaps Klopp may have stayed longer as his vision was always to leave the club in a better position than which he found it.

But Liverpool are prospering at all levels, challenging for titles and showing the depth and quality of their academy production line, with the League Cup triumph case and point.

Speaking to Sky Sports prior to Sunday’s final, Klopp reiterated why now feels like the best time to leave Anfield after nearly nine years at the helm.

“We have a really good football team,” he said. “The future for this football club is bright. Over the years we did it properly.

“They will be fine, 100 percent. Otherwise, I wouldn’t leave.

“In the end, everything will be fine. If it wasn’t going to be okay, I wouldn’t be leaving.”

It is still hard to come to terms with it though, Jurgen!

But what we can say is that the next manager will inherit a well-oiled machine, with a long line of academy talents to call upon no matter how big or small the moment may be.

It is the rise of the club’s youngsters and how the supporters embrace them that fills Klopp with pride, as it can be ‘easy’ to splash the cash instead of investing the time and effort into creating talent of your own.

“Liverpool FC is a special club, always was,” Klopp said. “Not everybody in the outside world has to see it like that, I’m inside and I can tell you, when I come from outside, it is a really special club.

“Even when our fans would love to spend more money here and there, I’m pretty sure deep down they are really happy we do it slightly different.

“Not different to all other clubs, but the size of our club, that we are still so happy when a kid is coming through, I think that is pretty special.”