Jurgen Klopp has put Liverpool’s brilliant recent form down to “the kids” after another excellent performance in the 4-1 win at home to Chelsea.

The Reds have made a perfect start to 2024 in the league so far, taking nine points from a possible nine in January and progressing in both domestic cup competitions.

It required the ability to navigate seven games over the course of the month, with injuries and international commitments affecting the manager’s options.

Despite this, Liverpool’s performances and results have remained positive, something Klopp believes can be credited to his youngsters.

After the Chelsea win, he described the last four weeks as “brutal” and heaped praise onto those who have stepped up when it mattered most.

“We had 11 days off, and still seven games so it’s massive, brutal month again after the super-busy December,” the boss told LFCTV after the contest.

“We only got through that with the injuries we have because of the kids, to be 100 per cent honest.

“Conor obviously made a massive step, Quansah, Bobby [Clark], James [McConnell] in midweek, incredible footballer.

“Of course, they cannot play alone, but if you put them in a team which is well-organised, well set up, they can perform and it’s what they do and it’s super important. Without them? No chance.

“Now the boys are coming back with no rhythm but a lot of desire and fire in the belly, and they want to come back and it’s good.

“Tonight was obviously a really cool event here at Anfield.”

Liverpool’s injury problems could well have derailed their title hopes given the hectic nature of the schedule at the start of 2024.

Conor Bradley, who produced a man-of-the-match display against Chelsea, is among the academy talents who helped to ensure that that wasn’t the case.

The Reds welcomed back Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai from injury against Norwich, with Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo set to follow from their international duties in the coming weeks.

Klopp’s side are looking like a force to be reckoned with, but the manager will continue to need the full depth of his squad if he is to navigate the four competitions they still find themselves in heading into February.