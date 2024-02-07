Kevin De Bruyne believes three teams will join Liverpool and Man City in the race to lift the 2023/24 Premier League title.

Once again, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola look set to push each other all the way in a title race between now and May, with their respective sides taking up the top two spots in the table.

The Reds pushed Man City to the final day of the season in both 2018/19 and 2021/22, as well as triumphing at the expense of the Citizens at record-breaking speed in 2019/20.

De Bruyne doesn’t envisage it being quite so straightforward this time, listing three sides who he feels are capable of keeping the pace in the coming weeks.

Arsenal currently sit level on points with Man City in second spot, and the Gunners are unsurprisingly tipped to last the distance by the midfielder – along with a further two.

“There are so many teams there. Liverpool and Arsenal are there with us,” De Bruyne told the Standard when assessing the runners and riders.

“But I’d say even [Aston] Villa and Tottenham are close.

“We will be fighting with five for the moment. There’s a little pressure anyway to do well, but there’s no point looking at what’s going to happen in two months.

“We need to win games now and try to enjoy it. We know what we need to do. The pressure is always there, but we’re ready to fight again until the end.”

Despite a disappointing defeat at the Emirates over the weekend, Liverpool remain in the driving seat and two points ahead of Man City and Arsenal.

De Bruyne’s side do have a game in hand on the Reds, but they also have to come to Anfield for what promises to be a huge clash on March 10.

Aston Villa have been the surprise package of 2023/24 and remain just three points behind Man City on 46 points, while Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham sit a further two points adrift on 44.

It remains wide open at the top, but Liverpool and Man City have repeatedly shown themselves to be the two most capable of surviving the rigours of a full 38-game campaign.