With Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid still not finalised, Liverpool have reportedly been listed among the alternatives “explored” by the player’s representatives.

Death, taxes and Liverpool popping up in Mbappe stories!

The Reds have been persistently linked to the Frenchman since failed attempts to sign him from Monaco back in 2017.

Despite the player going on to reach superstardom at PSG – effectively putting himself comfortably outside Liverpool’s wage structure – reports of a future move to Anfield have never ceased.

That same wage structure has once again been deemed to be an issue, with the Independent claiming that the possibility of a switch to either Arsenal or Liverpool was “explored” by the forward’s team.

It is believed that Real Madrid are yet to agree terms with Mbappe for a summer move, leaving him to assess other potential options.

Both the Reds and the Gunners are said to have cited the 25-year-old’s financial demands as too much of an obstacle, something which has been a common theme when rumours have been played down in the past.

Chief football writer, Miguel Delaney, wrote: “The widespread feeling is that Mbappe himself has decided it is finally time to move on but the Madrid offer so far hasn’t been to the satisfaction of the player or his entourage.

“Potential switches to Liverpool or Arsenal have been explored but neither wants to break their wage structure to go for him.”

It seems the links to Mbappe will never die, but fans can safely assume that the sums involved will perturb the club away from making a concrete approach.

The Reds will eventually have to plan for life without Mohamed Salah – who 32 this summer – but his replacement is much more likely to come from elsewhere.

Reports last month suggested that Mbappe expects to receive an eye-watering £1.24 million per week after tax from his next deal, which was more than enough information to realistically consider Liverpool out of the running.

It is always nice to dream, but perhaps we should move on now.